Police Investigate Shots Fired In Bridgeton, Shell Casings Found In Road

Police were investigating after shots were fired in Bridgeton, authorities said.

A cruiser for the Bridgeton (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Bridgeton Police Department, NJ
Chris Spiker
Chris Spiker

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Mt. Vernon Street at around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, the Bridgeton Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators said spent shell casings were found in the road. No one was reported injured as of Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033 or submit an anonymous tip online at BPD.tips.

