Person Robbed Outside Bridgeton Bar: Police

At 2:45 a.m., officers responded to Lolita's Bar & Lounge at 500 N. Pearl Street after a person was grabbed by two young Black men near the front of the bar, Bridgeton police said.

One suspect was wearing a mask while the other was tall and thin, police said. While one subject held the victim’s arms, the other subject removed items from the victim’s pockets, police said.. The two subjects fled on foot prior to police arrival, police said.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation, police said.

