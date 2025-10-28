Fair 47°

Person Robbed Outside Bridgeton Bar: Police

A man was robbed by two men outside a bar in Bridgeton early morning Sunday, Oct. 26, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Bridgeton Police Department
At 2:45 a.m., officers responded to Lolita's Bar & Lounge at 500 N. Pearl Street after a person was grabbed by two young Black men near the front of the bar, Bridgeton police said.

One suspect was wearing a mask while the other was tall and thin, police said. While one subject held the victim’s arms, the other subject removed items from the victim’s pockets, police said.. The two subjects fled on foot prior to police arrival, police said.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation, police said.

