At 9:25 p.m., officers responded to East Broad Street and James D. Edwards Sr. Way after an unknown vehicle struck Pedro Chavaz, who was walking along the shoulder, Bridgeton police said.

Chavaz sustained serious head and facial injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The striking vehicle is believed to have sustained damage to the front passenger side and windshield, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

