Millville Man Robbed Bike At Knifepoint: Bridgeton Police

A 44-year-old Millville man was arrested and charged with robbing a bicycle at knifepoint on Friday, July 11 in Bridgeton, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Bridgeton Police Department, NJ
Sam Barron

Officers responded to the 200 block of South Pine Street for a report of a robbery after Lance Mclemore brandished a knife and took a victim’s bicycle, Bridgeton police said.

While officers were investigating on scene, Mclemore came back, only to flee from officers, police said.

Mclemore was apprehended following a foot pursuit and transferred to Bridgeton police headquarters, officers said.

He is charged with multiple weapons offenses, resisting arrest, obstruction, harassment, robbery and failure to allow fingerprinting, police said.

