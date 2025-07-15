Millville Man Robbed Bike At Knifepoint: Bridgeton Police

Officers responded to the 200 block of South Pine Street for a report of a robbery after Lance Mclemore brandished a knife and took a victim’s bicycle, Bridgeton police said.

While officers were investigating on scene, Mclemore came back, only to flee from officers, police said.

Mclemore was apprehended following a foot pursuit and transferred to Bridgeton police headquarters, officers said.

He is charged with multiple weapons offenses, resisting arrest, obstruction, harassment, robbery and failure to allow fingerprinting, police said.

