Man Convicted In Fatal Bridgeton Triple Shooting: Prosecutor

Tyzir Hall was also convicted of aggravated assault, attempted murder and numerous weapons offenses, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

On Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, Hall shot Shaheed Little while in the basement of 418 South Ave. Hall also shot John Beverly III in the face and Shanetris Anderson in the leg and then fled in Little’s vehicle, Webb-McRae said. Little succumbed to his injuries while Beverly and Anderson survived, Webb-McRae said.

Hall was eventually located in Philadelphia and taken into custody by US Marshals, Webb-McRae said.

Hall faces decades in prison when he is sentenced in July.

