Man, 75, Standing By Disabled SUV Killed In Deerfield Township Crash: Troopers

A Buena man was struck by a pickup and killed while standing next to his disabled SUV in Deerfield Township, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Chris Spiker
Marvin Saunders, 75, died in the crash on Thursday, Dec. 19, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to the scene on Big Oak Road at approximately 6:35 p.m.

Investigators said Saunders stood next to his disabled Nissan Pathfinder, which was in the eastbound lane. A Ford F-150 traveling east hit Saunders and his Nissan.

Saunders was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remained under investigation.

