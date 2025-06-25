Explosion Collapses Roof Of Seabrook Brothers & Sons Warehouse In Upper Deerfield: Officials

The blast occurred just before 1:30 p.m. at Seabrook Brothers & Sons in Upper Deerfield, where a portion of the building collapsed and a minor ammonia leak was reported, according to Cumberland County Administrator Kevin Smaniotto.

Crews searched the building and safely helped two workers outside, Smaniotto said. One employee suffered minor injuries. A second was taken to a local medical center for further treatment and evaluation.

A first responder was also hospitalized for a possible heat-related illness, Smaniotto said.

Hazmat teams and search-and-rescue units responded to the scene. Smaniotto said the levels of ammonia released were minimal and there is no threat to the surrounding community.

Gov. Phil Murphy said he was briefed on the incident and that the state remains in close contact with emergency and local officials.

