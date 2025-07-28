DUI, Suspended Driver Kills Bridgeton Bicyclist: Njsp

Victor Owens, 39, was riding south in the left lane of I-676 in Camden when he was hit from behind by a Nissan passenger vehicle, around 1:37 a.m. on Sunday, July 27, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said in a release.

The Nissan was being driven by Charlene Wingate, a 60-year-old woman from Blackwood, who police say failed to remain at the scene. Later, she self-reported that she had struck a bicycle, Marchan said.

Owens died of injuries suffered in the crash.

Wingate was later located and arrested. She was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash, causing death or injury while driving with a suspended license, and driving under the influence, police said.

She was lodged in Camden County Jail pending a detention hearing.

