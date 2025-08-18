Police were originally searching for Derick Lewis over allegations he threatened a woman's child, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., Manville Chief of Police Craig Jeremiah, Somerville Chief of Police Dennis Manning, and Somerset County Sheriff Darrin Russo said.

Lewis was also wanted on a warrant out of Asbury Park for robbery and was believed to have a scratched firearm, authorities said. Lewis was located near the Somerville train station, authorities said.

During a struggle with police, Lewis was found to be in possession of a replica Glock handgun which he attempted to draw from his waistband while he violently resisted arrest, authorities said.

One police officer sustained bruising and swelling to her face after being elbowed by Lewis, authorities said. The officer also sustained a broken middle finger, authorities said. Lewis spat in the face of another officer, authorities said. Another police officer sustained minor scrapes, authorities said.

Lewis is charged with five of aggravated assault on law enforcement, authorities said. He was initially hospitalized but was subsequently released and lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing, authorities said.

