David Ridgeway Dies While Hunting In Maine: Authorities

A 69-year-old Bridgeton man died while hunting in Maine on Tuesday, Sept. 16, authorities said.

At 8 a.m., David Ridgeway was bear hunting in Somerset County, Maine, when he collapsed, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said. Members of his hunting group performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

First responders carried him out of the woods and transported him to a funeral home in Maine, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

