Cumberland High School Start Time Gets Tush Push For Eagles Super Bowl

Cumberland Regional High School announced at two-hour delay for Monday, Feb. 10, when hopefully the school will be filled with happy students and teachers celebrating the big win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"This is a rare opportunity for our community to watch our local professional football team compete in the Super Bowl," the district said. "We at Colt Nation are committed to our goal of improving our attendance this year and want to give students and staff the opportunity to enjoy the game with their families and friends yet still attend school and work the following day, well-rested, focused, and hopefully, Super Bowl Champions! Fly, Eagles Fly."

Camden County Technical School District is also opening on a two-hour delay for Monday.

"The purpose of the delayed opening is to allow students and staff the opportunity to stay up later than normal to watch the Eagles compete in the Super Bowl on Sunday, without missing any school the following day," the district said on Facebook.

Haddon Heights said it was calling a "tush push" and moving a professional development day from Monday, Feb. 3 to Monday, Feb. 10, giving students a two-hour delay. Teachers though will still be required to report at a regular time.

The Pennsauken Public School district and Gloucester City School District previously announced two-hour delays for the day after the big game.

Those who live in Philadelphia and want to stay up late celebrating may be out of luck. According to Philly.com, a Philadelphia School District spokesperson said no decision has yet been made about whether a delay will be called. Schools in Kansas City will also not be delayed for Super Bowl, a spokesperson told Philly.com.

Here's something to think about: Schools were delayed in Philadelphia the day after Super Bowl LVII when the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Schools were not delayed in Philadelphia the day after Super Bowl LII when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots.

