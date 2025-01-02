April Love of New Castle, DE, was charged with assault by a motor vehicle, endangering another person, and criminal mischief, the Bridgeton police department said in a news release.

Officers responded to the crash at Inspira Health Center Bridgeton on Irving Avenue at around 11:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.

Investigators said the car crashed through the ambulance bay's entrance and drove about 60 feet down a hallway. No one was injured but a security guard was nearly struck by the car.

Social media videos showed damage to glass doors, along with a tow truck and other emergency vehicles outside the medical center. One Facebook reel gave a close view of the white Kia with Delaware license plates stopped in the middle of the hallway.

Love, 38, remained in the Cumberland County Jail as of Thursday, Jan. 2.

The investigation remained ongoing.

