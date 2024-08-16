Fair 84°

Bridgeton Man Tried To Break Into Vehicle Through Window, Police Say

A Bridgeton man was accused of trying to break into a vehicle through its window, authorities said.

A cruiser for the Bridgeton (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Bridgeton Police Department, NJ
Joe Ortiz, 30, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 16, the Bridgeton Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to a vehicle burglary report on the 100 block of Bank Street at around 2:37 a.m.

Investigators said Ortiz damaged the vehicle's window and left the scene before police arrived. Ortiz was found nearby and was taken into custody after trying to run away from officers.

Ortiz was charged with criminal attempt burglary, obstruction, and resisting arrest.

He was held in the Cumberland County Jail without bail.

