Bridgeton Man Pointed Gun At Woman In LA Fitness Parking Lot: Police

On Friday, Aug. 1 at 8:06 p.m., an off-duty New Jersey State Trooper reported seeing a man, later identified as Jacob Vanaman, and a woman arguing near parked cars, Washington Township police said. The trooper then observed the man pull a handgun and point it at the woman, Washington Township police said.

When officers arrived, all parties had left the scene, police said. The woman reported the incident the next day and an investigation determined Vanaman was the suspect, police said.

Vanaman is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and terroristic threats, police said.

