Bridgeton Man Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On AC Expressway: Njsp

At 4:27 a.m., police responded to a report of a wrong way driver on the Expressway, Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

While en route, they found the vehicle, a silver Infinity, had crashed into a concrete barrier and toll reader support structure in Pleasantville, Marchan said.

David Salas, a passenger, was pronounced dead while the driver, a 23-year-old Bridgeton resident sustained minor injuries, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

