Bridgeton Man Brandished Assault Rifle While Driving In Wildwood: Authorities

A 21-year-old Bridgeton man was arrested and charged after he displayed an assault rifle while driving in Wildwood on Wednesday, May 21, authorities said.

Ahmed Omera

Photo Credit: Cape May County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

Wildwood police began investigating after video footage showed Ahmed Omera displaying the rifle from the driver's side window, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Wildwood Police Department Chief Joseph Murphy said.

The assault-stylerifle was recovered during a search of Omera's residence at the 300 West block of Broad Street in Bridgeton on Thursday, May 22, authorities said. Omera was taken into custody and charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, authorities said.

