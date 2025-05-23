Bridgeton Man Brandished Assault Rifle While Driving In Wildwood: Authorities

Wildwood police began investigating after video footage showed Ahmed Omera displaying the rifle from the driver's side window, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Wildwood Police Department Chief Joseph Murphy said.

The assault-stylerifle was recovered during a search of Omera's residence at the 300 West block of Broad Street in Bridgeton on Thursday, May 22, authorities said. Omera was taken into custody and charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeton-Upper Deerfield and receive free news updates.