'Selfless' Former Brick HS Football Coach, Teacher Battling Rare Cancer: Fundraiser

A GoFundMe page said Brian McNamara first thought he was dealing with a sinus infection. After undergoing multiple tests, scans, and biopsies, the 44-year-old was recently diagnosed with a rare head and neck cancer known for rapidly spreading.

More than $35,800 has been raised from at least 480 donations as of Monday, Dec. 9.

"Brian is a selfless, caring individual who would do anything for others," wrote Diana Petriello, the fundraiser's organizer.

Affectionally known as "Coach Mac," McNamara was most recently a linebackers coach at Freehold Township High School. Before his time with the Patriots, he spent 23 years at Brick Township High School as a history teacher and defensive coordinator.

Beyond his professional life, McNamara is a devoted husband and the father of three children, two of whom are currently in college.

The fundraiser aimed to offset the mounting costs of medical care, travel, and lost wages as McNamara prepares for extensive treatments and potentially lifesaving surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

"We’re asking for your support to help ease the financial burden during this difficult time," Petriello wrote.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Brian McNamara.

