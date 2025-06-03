Fair 78°

One Airlifted After Boat Crash In Brick: Njsp

Three people were injured after a boat crashed into a marker near a bridge in Brick on Sunday night, June 1, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department
Sam Barron

At 10:19 p.m., troopers responded to Traders Cove Marina after a vessel struck the Intracoastal Waterway marker 14 near the Mantoloking Bridge, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

One of the occupants sustained moderate injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital, Lebron said. The operator and a second passenger sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital, Lebron said.

The incident remains under investigation, Lebron said.

