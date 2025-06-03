One Airlifted After Boat Crash In Brick: Njsp

At 10:19 p.m., troopers responded to Traders Cove Marina after a vessel struck the Intracoastal Waterway marker 14 near the Mantoloking Bridge, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

One of the occupants sustained moderate injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital, Lebron said. The operator and a second passenger sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital, Lebron said.

The incident remains under investigation, Lebron said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Brick and receive free news updates.