Multi-Vehicle Route 70 Crash In Brick Leaves Driver Critical: Prosecutor

The collision occurred on Saturday, Dec. 28, around 8:30 a.m., when a Volkswagen Mini Van struck a Hyundai Sonata from behind at a red traffic signal near Duquesne Boulevard, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The impact forced the Sonata into a Ford F250 Pickup Truck and a Dodge Ram Pickup Truck, both of which were also stopped at the light, according to investigators.

The driver of the Hyundai Sonata was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he is listed in critical condition. The Volkswagen driver was treated and released from Ocean University Medical Center in Brick. The drivers of the Ford F250 and Dodge Ram were uninjured, authorities said.

The crash is under investigation by multiple agencies, including the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad, the Brick Township Police Department, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

No further details have been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Brick and receive free news updates.