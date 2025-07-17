Legendary Brick Wrestling Coach Stepping Down

"THANK YOU for the memories Brick Memorial Wrestling!!" Kiley wrote on Facebook. "This program has and always will be a HUGE part of my life, but it’s time to hang up the whistle. Thank you to EVERYONE who has supported me and had faith in me leading their children. I have much love for you all and will always be here if you need anything. TEAM FIRST. TEAM LAST. TEAM ALWAYS."

A Brick Memorial graduate, Kiley turned the school into a wrestling powerhouse during his nine seasons there, winning five sectional championships and coaching five wrestlers who won nine state titles. Brick Memorial had won sectionals every year since 2020.

Kiley leaves with a record of 131-44, coaching 21 state medalists, 18 region champions and 45 district winners, NJ.com reported.

Tributes poured in for Kiley after his announcement.

"Thanks for everything Coach," one commenter wrote. "Now go enjoy the time with your beautiful family."

"You did an amazing job, coach," another commenter wrote. "Gonna miss you leading our Stangs!"

"You will be missed, Mikey," another commenter wrote. "But, your impact on the program and your student athletes are everlasting. Bless you my brother."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Brick and receive free news updates.