Crash Investigation Shuts Route 70 In Brick

A serious crash investigation closed a portion of Route 70 in Brick Township early Friday, Dec. 27.

The NJDOT website shows the crash happened near Cedar Bridge Road before dawn.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

