Cops Won't Face Charges After Brick Man Dies Following Police Encounter: AG

On Thursday May 9, 2024 at 4:27 p.m., Brick Township officers Joseph McGrath and Mark Nixon and Sgt. Jeffrey Person were dispatched to the area of Wisteria Drive and Vermont Drive where they found Robert Gotts naked and in a state of active distress in the street, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Officers handcuffed and removed him from the street to a nearby grassy area, Platkin said. EMS responded to the scene and provided medical attention, Platkin said. Gotts was transported to Ocean University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, Platkin said. An autopsy was performed and the medical examiner concluded the manner of death was accident and the cause of death was drug intoxication, Platkin said.

As part of the investigation, the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability has released police body-worn camera related to Gotts' death.

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved. The grand jury is instructed on the elements of the potential criminal offenses, including criminal homicide offenses, that could be brought and, as required by statutes, the grand jury is instructed on self-defense and other forms of legal justification.

