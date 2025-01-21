Brutal Brick Stabbing: Manchester Man Learns His Fate: Prosecutor

Harry Bray had previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., a Brick Township police officer was conducting a routine check of the area, when he observed a vehicle with two flat tires, Billhimer said.

Upon further examination, the officer found a woman on the ground near the vehicle suffering from multiple stab wounds, Billhimer said. The woman was transported to a hospital, where she was treated for serious bodily injuries, Billhimer said. She was later transported to a rehabilitation facility, and is currently at home recovering, Billhimer said.

Bray was taken into custody without incident in Manchester Township later that evening and he has remained lodged in the Ocean County Jail since then, Billhimer said.

