Brooklyn Man Pleads Guilty to Brick Armed Robbery: Prosecutor

Per the terms of the plea agreement, Vongvichit Vatthanavong is expected to be sentenced to 12.5 years in prison in July, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 12:20 a.m. Brick Township police responded to a report of a robbery at a residence on Pershing Avenue, Billhimer said.

As a homeowner was exiting his vehicle and approaching his residence, he was approached by three masked individuals - one of them armed with what appeared to be a handgun, Billhimer said.

One of the suspects struck the victim in the head, knocking him to the ground, Billhimer said. The three suspects then stole $3,000, a watch, and a cell phone from the victim before fleeing the scene, Billhimer said.

Vatthanavong was taken into custody in February 2024 and charged with the robbery, Billhimer said. The other two robbery suspects have yet to be identified, Billhimer said.

