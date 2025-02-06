Brick Township Man Admits To Uploading Child Porn, Faces Year In Jail: Prosecutor

Robert Lasher faces a sentencing of 364 days in jail per the terms of a plea agreement, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

An investigation was launched into Lasher after the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received cyber-tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual was uploading images of child pornography to the internet, Billhimer said.

The IP address was associated with Lasher's residence in Brick Township and a search of his electronic devices led to the discovery of several items of child pornography, Billhimer said.

