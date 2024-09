Troy E. Thompson, of Brick Township, was heading south in a Hyundai Tucson when he veered off the roadway to the left while negotiating a curve exiting via the 38A exit ramp Saturday morning, Sept. 21 around 9:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

The vehicle overturned and Thompson died. The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information was available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Brick and receive free news updates.