Shawn Kaplan, of Brick, died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 29, according to his obituary on the Colonial Funeral Home website. He was 40 years old.

A lifelong NY Jets and Mets fan and aficionado, Shawn was a dedicated employee at Earle Construction "where he not only contributed his hard work and skill but also built strong, lasting friendships that meant the world to him," his obituary reads.

His sons Jameson and Rocco were the "light of his life." He is also survived by his fiancé, Samantha Finkel, his mother, Karen Martenson, his siblings, Michael Kaplan and his wife Krystal, Kathleen Lang and her husband Bob and Christopher Mays and his wife Tonya.

As of press time, more than $19,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Jameson and Rocco. Click here to donate and here for Shawn's complete obituary.

