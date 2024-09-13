Brick Township Cocaine Dealer Gets 10-Year Prison Sentence, Prosecutors Say

Ezra Wheeler, 27, was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 13 to 10 years in state prison, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release. He pleaded guilty on Monday, July 15 to possession of more than one half-ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Brick Township police established surveillance on a Coventry Court home as part of a drug investigation on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Detectives saw Wheeler leave the home and drive away in a vehicle.

Officers then stopped Wheeler and he was arrested after he was found with about 18 grams of cocaine. A search warrant was executed on the home and police seized about 100 grams of cocaine, along with $19,300 in cash.

After his arrest, Wheeler was brought to the county jail and released on bail.

