Brick Man In Federal Prison Sentenced For Sexual Assaults: Prosecutor

An investigation into Christopher Budelman began after police received a tip he uploaded images of child sexual abuse material using the Kik Messenger app, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

In September 2022, detectives seized multiple electronic devices, including a desktop computer with a hard drive containing images of child sexual abuse material, Billhimer said.

Budelman, who was out of the country, was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, Billhimer said. A week later, Budelman returned to the country and was taken into custody by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations Unit at John F. Kennedy International Airport before he was extradited to Ocean County, Billhimer said.

Further investigation revealed Budelman had enticed two minors, one in Colorado and one in Ohio to engage in sexually explicit conduct while he engaged in acts of sexual self-gratification, Billhimer said. Budelman recorded and saved those video chats on his computer, Billhimer said, and he faced additional charges.

In fall 2023, Budelman pleaded guilty to federal charges of two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count distribution of child sexual abuse material and was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison last year.

Budelman’s federal sentence and state prison sentence will run concurrently, Billhimer said.

