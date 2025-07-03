Brick Man Fled Scene After Crashing 69 Chevy Camaro: Prosecutor

At 8 p.m., Brick Township police responded to Schoener Drive and Brick Boulevard and found the Camaro had crashed into a utility pole and Nicholas Lotito, the driver, left the scene on foot, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Lotito lost control of the Camaro before crashing, Billhimer said. Two passengers in the car also left the scene, with one later checking into a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released, Billhimer said.

Lotito was located by police as he was attempting to return to his residence on foot, Billhimer said. He was taken into custody and transported to Ocean University Medical Center for treatment of his own injuries resulting from the crash, Billhimer said.

Blood was drawn from Lotito as part of the investigation, Billhimer said. The results are pending, Billhimer said.

Lotito is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury, Billhimer said.

