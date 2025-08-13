Brick Man Drove 103 MPH Wrong Way For 2 Miles In Deadly Crash: Prosecutor

On Friday, March 7 at 5:50 a.m., Lakewood police responded to Route 70 and Airport Road for an 8-car crash, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

A Cadillac CT5 Blackwig, driven by Brian Baldari, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Route 70 before colliding head-on with a Madza CX5 driven by Edwin Borja, a 66-year-old Manchester resident. The Cadillac struck additional vehicles before catching fire with Baldari trapped inside, Billhimer said.

Baldari was extricated from from the vehicle and airlifted to a nearby hospital before being transferred to a burn unit in New York City, where he was eventually treated and released, Billhimer said.

Borja was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he died on Tuesday, March 18, Billhimer said. One other person was treated and released at a nearby hospital, Billhimer said.

An investigation determined Baldari was driving 103 mph for two miles before he crashed into Borja's vehicle, Billhimer said. He is also charged with assault by auto, Billhimer said.

