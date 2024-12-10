Award-Winning Former Rec Director Admits To Stealing $9K+ From Brick Township: Prosecutors

Daniel Santaniello, 46, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Dec. 10 to theft, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release.

Santaniello was previously the recreation director for Brick Township. The New Jersey Recreation & Park Association gave him the "Professional of the Year Award" in 2016.

Investigators said Santaniello abused his position to charge private organizations cash to use township recreational facilities, including softball fields. Instead of depositing the funds into township accounts, he kept the money and issued fraudulent permits to conceal the theft.

Santaniello was arrested at his home on Wednesday, July 17, and initially faced charges of theft and uttering a forged instrument. The investigation revealed that over time, he pocketed about $9,260 in funds intended for the township.

Prosecutors said they're seeking six months in jail for Santaniello as a condition of probation. As part of his plea agreement, Santaniello resigned from his position, forfeited future public employment, and repaid the stolen money.

Sentencing was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

