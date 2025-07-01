Apparent Road Rage Caught On Camera Shows Minutes Of Taunting On Parkway In Brick

The reel, shared by Jersey Coast Emergency News, was recorded near Exit 91 in Brick and shows the driver of a Subaru sedan repeatedly swerving in and out of the far-left lane.

At the start of the 1-minute, 44-second video, the Subaru driver can be seen motioning “come here” to the car behind him, before flipping them off. The taunting continues throughout the clip.

“This person is f—ing crazy,” the person recording says. “This is what happens when you don’t take your meds, people.”

According to the video caption, the driver allegedly brake-checked several vehicles, threw items, and kicked up rocks while riding on the shoulder. One motorist reportedly suffered a broken windshield.

The caption also claims multiple drivers called 911, but that “police never responded.” Daily Voice has reached out to New Jersey State Police for more information.

