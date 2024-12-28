Light Drizzle 47°

Anne Rasmussen ID'd As Victim Of Route 70 Crash

Authorities have released the name of the accused DUI driver and the woman he allegedly killed in the Friday morning, Dec. 27 crash on Route 70 in Brick Township.

Jose Romero Quinteros, 53, of Howell, was heading east in in the westbound lanes in a Toyota Rav 4 and crossed over the concrete barrier that separates the roadway, before colliding head-on with a Volkswagen Beetle at approximately 5 a.m., near the Lowe’s home improvement store, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Anne Rasmussen, 58, of Whiting, the Beetle driver, was partially ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor said.

Quinteros was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. He is listed in critical but stable condition. 

Brick Township Police issued Quinteros motor vehicle summonses for Driving While Intoxicated and Reckless Driving.

The investigation is being conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad, Brick Township Police Department, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, with assistance from Lakewood and Manchester Township Police Departments.

