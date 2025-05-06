90 Burglaries, 230 Charges: Serial NJ Burglar Busted, Brick Police Say

Between December 2024 and January 2025, officers investigated 40 burglaries committed at the CubeSmart storage facility off Route 70, Brick Township police said. The suspect, later identified as Craig Orler, cut through a fence and used bolt cutters to access the storage unit, police said.

Items stolen included an ATV, a motorcycle, car parts, a car engine and various personal items, police said.

Orler was selling the items and a search of his residence on Mallard Road in Berkeley turned up the stolen ATV, motorcycle and other items, authorities said.

Orler and Melissa Orler were arrested at the scene and charged with receiving stolen property, police said. He faces 90 charges connected to the burglaries in Brick, police said.

Craig Orler also faces charges for a break-in at Tri-State Vending on Route 539 in Manchester last October where he stole $4,000 in cash and multiple vending machine keys, police said. The search of his residence turned up stolen keys and burglary tools and clothing that matched was worn during the incident, police said.

A storage facility in Marlboro was also hit by Orler, police said. Forty storage units were burglarized with Orler taking two motorcycles, mountain bikes and various tools, police said.

A month later, Orler broke into Te-Amo’s Smoke Shop at 550 Route 530, stealing $5,634.83 worth of tobacco and vape products, along with an ATM containing $2,440. He was charged with receiving stolen property, police said.

In Howell, Orler broke into at least four businesses between November and April, including a vape store and a guitar shop, police said.

The more than 230 charges include burglary, receiving stolen property, theft, criminal mischief, and fencing offenses, police said.

