A Few Clouds 78°

SHARE

68 Cats Euthanized, Brick Man Learns Fate For Animal Cruelty: Prosecutor

A Brick man who kept more than 150 cats in his residence was sentenced to 180 days in jail on Friday, April 25, after previously pleading guilty to animal cruelty, authorities said.

Jeffrey Finlay, 56, of Brick Township, NJ, was indicted on 149 counts of animal cruelty.

Jeffrey Finlay, 56, of Brick Township, NJ, was indicted on 149 counts of animal cruelty.

 Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail (left), Ocean County Health Department (top and bottom right)
Sam Barron

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, Jeffrey Finlay called police to his home on Mantoloking Road, asking them to help remove an excessive number of animals from his residence, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Officers discovered approximately 157 cats and 3 dogs living at the residence, Billhimer said.

Over a day, the animals were removed from the residence and transferred for treatment and evaluation, Billhimer said. A report issued from the Ocean County Health Department determined that 68 cats had suffered serious bodily injury or had to be euthanized - all as a result of Finlay’s failure to provide necessary care for the animals, Billhimer said.

As part of his sentence, Finlay is permanently banned from animal ownership, and he must perform 25 days of community service - not involving animals, Billhimer said.

to follow Daily Voice Brick and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE