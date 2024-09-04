Two Injured In Motorcycle-Minivan Crash On Route 206: Nysp

At 6:29 p.m., a Chrysler minivan was stopped in traffic, waiting to turn left on Route 206 north in Sandyston Township when it was struck in the back by a motorcycle, Charles Marcha, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The driver of the motorcycle and driver of the minivan were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Marchan said. The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Branchville-Frankford and receive free news updates.