Troopers Risk Lives, Earn Top Honor After Armed Standoff At Brachville Motel: Njsp

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, Sergeant Marc Nietubyc and Sergeant Roy Rohel Jr. conducted a wellbeing check at a motel in Branchville where a man, armed with an air rifle was making threats to harm himself and other , New Jersey State Police said.

Police secured the area by establishing a perimeter, evacuating nearby rooms, and deploying the Crisis Negotiations Team to contact the man by phone, authorities said. Despite multiple efforts to communicate, the subject remained uncooperative and hostile, authorities said

Over several hours, police employed various methods—including drones, robots, chemical munitions, and a Long-Range Acoustic Device—to negotiate a peaceful surrender, authorities said.

As part of a tactical plan, chemical munitions were deployed into the suspect's bathroom, authorities said. However, the individual emerged with his weapon still drawn, authorities said.

Sergeant Nietubyc deployed two taser cartridges, which were ineffective, while Sergeant Rohel utilized a Mark 9 OC canister, authorities said.

"Both troopers displayed extraordinary bravery by leaving their positions of cover to attempt to subdue the suspect, fully aware of the risks involved," state police said in a release.

During the confrontation, Sergeant Nietubyc and Sergeant Rohel sustained serious injuries from gunfire, authorities said. While receiving treatment for his wounds, Sergeant Nietubyc directed the arrest team to breach the suspect's location, ultimately leading to the suspect's apprehension, police said.

"Their commitment during this critical incident has undoubtedly made the State of New Jersey safer," state police said. "Sergeant Nietubyc and Sergeant Rohel's remarkable efforts exemplify the New Jersey State Police’s core values of honor, duty, and fidelity."

Recipients of the Trooper of the Year Award are given a red ribbon encased by a gold frame, which is to always be worn on the Class “A” uniform.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Branchville-Frankford and receive free news updates.