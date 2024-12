Zachary Minter was sentenced to three years probation after serving 373 days in county jail, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray said. Minter must also engage in substance abuse treatment and pay $1,330 in mandatory fees and penalties, Murray said.

Minter was originally arrested in August 2023 by the New Jersey State Police Special Investigations Unit, Murray said.

