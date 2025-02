Authorities were originally investigating Keanu Alicea last year for running a drug distribution ring in Orange County, New York, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Sahil K. Kabse said.

When police searched Alicea’s residence they found a handgun along with controlled dangerous substances, Kabse said. Alicea also pled guilty to illegal drug distribution in New York, Kabse said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Branchville-Frankford and receive free news updates.