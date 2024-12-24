Strange Tasting Water Has Been Plaguing Branchburg Residents — Now They Know Why

New Jersey American Water has since confirmed the culprit: a potent mix of fragrance and flavor compounds stemming from a Dec. 16 leak.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJ DEP) revealed that the leak came from a local repackaging facility handling essential oils, fragrances, and flavorings, impacting those served by the Raritan System in Branchburg.

The compounds, though harmless, are so powerful that they can be detected at concentrations as low as parts per trillion, leaving a lingering presence in the water.

"Though detection levels of the compound are infinitesimal, customers may continue to notice the taste and odor over the next several days," NJAW said citing the DEP.

While unusual, the water remains completely safe to drink. New Jersey American Water assured customers that it continues to meet all state and federal standards.

"The health and safety of our customers is a priority. There are no drinking water advisories in place," the company emphasized in a statement.

Officials encourage anyone curious or concerned to stay informed by visiting njamwaterwaterquality.com for the latest updates, frequently asked questions, and more. As investigations continue, the fragrant mystery serves as a reminder of how even the tiniest compounds can make a big splash in everyday life.

