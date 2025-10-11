Sara Elsman, 44, of Raritan, was driving north on Route 202 when her vehicle, a Honda CR-V, suddenly turned left into the grass median for unknown reasons around 2:10 p.m., Branchburg Police Chief Richard Buck said.

The Honda first struck the Acura TSX, then hit a Honda Civic, causing the CR-V to overturn and trap Elsman beneath it at Holland Brook and Whiton roads, Buck said.

Elsman, who had been partially ejected through the vehicle's roof, was killed.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 64-year-old woman from Beverly, MA, was trapped in her seat. After being extricated, she was flown by New Jersey State Police NorthStar MedEvac to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where she remains in critical condition, police said.

A 2009 gray Acura TSX traveling southbound was also involved. The driver of the Acura, a 40-year-old man from Basking Ridge, was not hurt and refused medical attention, police said.

Members of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team and the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.

Due to the severity of the crash, Route 202 was closed in both directions between Holland Brook and Whiton roads for several hours. The New Jersey Department of Transportation set up detours while investigators worked.

The crash remains under investigation by Branchburg Police and Somerset County investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Branchburg Police Department at (908) 526-3830 or submit an anonymous report through the STOPit app using access code SOMERSETNJ.

