Obituary Of Bridgewater Dad David Peru

Shock and sadness spread in a New Jersey community following the sudden loss of a 62-year-old father.

David Peru with his sons, Zachary and Adam.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
David and Jennifer Peru

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Cecilia Levine
David R. Peru, of Bridgewater, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 19, according to his obituary from Branchburg Funeral Home.

Peru was remembered as a loving husband, father, and family man who shared 25 years of marriage with his wife, Jennifer. Their bond, built on “love, laughter, and unwavering support,” was filled with cherished memories made with their sons, Zachary and Adam, at family gatherings and lake trips, the obituary said.

A man of intellect and creativity, Peru published Sudoku books, produced more than 150 instructional YouTube videos, and designed original board and card games, according to his obituary. Professionally, he transformed his father’s model airplane business, BP Hobbies, into a global enterprise that helped spark the modern hobby drone industry.

A GoFundMe launched by Cora Minadeo for Jennifer Collier Peru has raised more than $11,400 as of Monday, Oct. 27, to help cover funeral expenses and college tuition for Zachary and Adam, according to the fundraiser.

Click here to view the campaign for Peru's family and here for his complete obituary on the Branchburg Funeral Home website.

