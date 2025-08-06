DWI Driver Crashes Into Branchburg Home: Police

At 9:29 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Hillcrest Drive after a white pick-up truck crashed into the first floor of a residential home, Branchburg police said. The driver, Eric Wilson, was able to self-extricate, police said.

Wilson had a laceration to his head and was treated on scene, police said. A person inside the residence on the second floor was not injured, police said.

While officers spoke with Wilson, they observed he may be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, police said. Wilson refused to cooperate with field sobriety tests and he was arrested for driving under the influence, police said.

Wilson's license was suspended for previous DWI convictions, police said. At police headquarters, he refused to provide a breath sample, police said.

He is charged with driving while intoxicated, being an unlicensed driver, failure to install an interlock device, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving, among other charges, police said.

