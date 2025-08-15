Fair with Haze 89°

Branchburg Woman Distributed Child Porn: Prosecutor

A 69-year-old Branchburg woman was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, authorities announced Friday, Aug. 15.

 Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office
An investigation into Kathleen Amberg began after the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip about the possession and distribution of files depicting the sexual abuse of minors on an internet service platform, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Branchburg Township Chief of Police Richard Buck said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, law enforcement searched Amberg's residence, seizing electronic device for further forensic analysis, authorities said.

Amberg was taken into custody and charged with distribution of child sexual abuse materials and possession of child sexual abuse materials, authorities said.

