Fair 63°

SHARE

PA Man, 55, Pulled From Avon-by-the-Sea Inlet Dies, Two Swimmers Rescued: Police

A Pennsylvania man died and two other swimmers were rescued on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

The Washington Avenue beach entrance in Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ.

The Washington Avenue beach entrance in Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Avon-by-the-Sea police responded to a report of several swimmers in distress at the Washington Avenue beach at around 6:34 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, the department said in a news release.

Rescue swimmers saved two people and brought them to shore. They were rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for evaluation.

A 55-year-old Pottstown, PA, man was found submerged in the Shark River Inlet at around 6:46 p.m. He was brought to shore and lifesaving efforts began.

The man was also rushed to the Neptune hospital where he was pronounced dead.

to follow Daily Voice Bradley Beach-Avon-Belmar and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE