Ocean Grove Mom Charged After Toddler Dies With Meth In System: Ocean County Prosecutor

A 32-year-old Ocean Gate woman was arrested and charged after her two-year-old daughter passed away after being found with methadone in her body, authorities announced Wednesday, July 23. 

Jenna O'Connor

 Photo Credit: Ocean County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

On Thursday, July 17, Jenna O'Connor called 911 after finding her daughter unresponsive in her crib, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. The child had access to methadone in the home, Billhimer said.

The toddler was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital but passed away on Monday, July 21, Billhimer said. The child had methadone in her system, Billhimer said. 

O'Connor is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Billhimer said. Additional charges may be forthcoming, Billhimer said. 

