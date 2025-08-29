Man Broke Cyclist's Jaw With Closed Fist: Belmar PD

On Friday, Aug. 22, Anthony Alvear pulled in front of a pair of bicyclists in his dark blue Kia SUV, exited the vehicle and began shouting at them before he struck the bicyclist with a closed fist while he remained on his bicycle, Belmar police said.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation, having sustained a broken jaw, requiring surgery, police said.

Alvear is charged with aggravated assault and was issued a summons for a noise violation, police said.

