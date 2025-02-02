Major Belmar Fire Damages Multiple Structures, Injures Firefighters

Belmar police received a 911 call about a structure fire on the 500 block of 14th Avenue at approximately 7:37 p.m., police said.

Fire crews from Belmar and surrounding municipalities responded and worked quickly to extinguish the flames, police said. Despite their efforts, multiple structures were damaged as the fire spread.

Two firefighters suffered injuries while battling the blaze, though the severity was not immediately disclosed. A resident also sustained burn injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Authorities have not released additional details but urge residents to report any relevant information regarding the incident.

