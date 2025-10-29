At 2:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27, Bradley Beach police responded to Chase Bank at 500 Main St. for a robbery after a man, later identified as Demauriea Gray entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago and Bradley Beach Police Department Chief James Arnold said.

Gray left with over $10,000 in cash and fled the scene, authorities said.

He was quickly identified as the prime suspect and was apprehended by police, authorities said. He was charged with robbery and remains in custody pending a court appearance, authorities said.

